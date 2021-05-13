May 13, 2021

Those pictured, from left, are Josie Breaux, Kenidee Allen, Jaylee Boudoin, June Badon, Breelyn Badon and Emma Holtham. (Courtesy photo)

PHOTOS — June Badon School of Dance performers deliver superstar efforts

By PA News

Published 12:25 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

June Badon Elite School of Dance and Acrobatics competed last weekend at Dance Masters of America Chapter #3 and left with three titleholders, including Breelyn Badon, Miss Dance of Texas 2021; Kenidee Allen, Junior Miss Dance of Texas 2021; and Josie Breaux, Petite Miss Dance of Texas 2021.

Those three are now competing in July in Dallas for a national title.

(Courtesy photo)

