William Jenkins Sr. was born July 28, 1947 to the late Carrie and Elgie Jenkins Sr.

He was one of eleven children.

William is a long-time resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

William entered eternal rest on May 3, 2021 at Memorial Herman Houston Medical Center.

During his younger days he was regularly active coaching youth baseball and basketball in the Port Arthur, and Port Acres area.

Some of the youth teams were the Cubs, Rockets, Giants Mets, and Reds.

He was also an owner, coach, and pitcher for the Bedrock Tigers and Run & Shoot Men’s Teams.

There were many more teams over the years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and two sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memories: Two sons, William J. Jenkins Jr., and Robert Shawn Jenkins Sr. both of Houston TX., Four grandchildren: Robert Shawn Jenkins Jr., Camryn Jenkins, Champ John Jenkins, and Jaida Jenkins. Two sisters: Queen Esther Jacobs and Elizbeth Miles, one brother, Edward Jenkins. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Special thanks to Assistant Living Facility, Medical Center, Memorial Herman, Houston, Texas and a special niece, Keisha Jacobs