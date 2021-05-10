PNG’s “Descendants” closing out 2020-21 season with performances today & Tuesday

PORT NECHES — The final two performances of Port Neches-Groves High School’s Descendants is taking place today and Tuesday.

Show times are at 7 p.m.

Theatre Director Melissa Eyles said this week’s performances close out PNG’s “Better Together” 2020-21 season.

“Thank you to the community for supporting our theatrical productions throughout this year,” Eyles said.

Students and seniors tickets are $5, and the adult price is $10.

A portion of the proceeds from the final performance supports Project Graduation.

The cast includes Daisy Obregon as Maleficent, Juliana McManus as Mal, Maura Gibson as Evie, Jestin Devillier as Jay and Carson Lewis as Ben.