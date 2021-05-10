American Air Systems providing community resident with free HVAC system this week

American Air Systems completed its third annual #AmerAirCares giveaway, providing a new heating and cooling system to a Southeast Texas resident.

More than 100 nominations were received online and via mail from January through April.

A committee of community leaders reviewed the nominations and chose five finalists.

The final recipient will be surprised with this new system Thursday.

Lee Potter, president of American Air Systems, looks forward to giving back to individuals in Southeast Texas who need a little extra help.

“Our company has been blessed to grow in Southeast Texas because of the support of our customers and partners,” Potter said. “We are proud to give back to someone who needs a new HVAC system for their home but may not be able to afford it on their own for the last two years.”

To make this award possible, American Air Systems, Inc. partnered with their HVAC distributor, Carrier Enterprise, and air quality product company, Aprilaire.

Potter said it is amazing to see how people come together and offer support when they find out how to give back.

“We are fortunate to work with some wonderful businesses in the community,” he said.

Benjamin Rodriguez served as honorary chair of the 2021 AmerAirCares selection committee and served as a participant on the committee in previous years.

“It is a humbling experience to read through the nominations and needs of those in our area,” Rodriguez said. “I am excited to be a part of this program again this year and thank Lee Potter and the team at American Air Systems for giving back to Southeast Texas residents. This serves as a great example of how businesses can make a positive impact in the community.”

The campaign typically begins in January with the new system being delivered and installed in May. The goal is to provide a new heating and cooling system to a deserving homeowner in Jefferson, Hardin or Orange Counties.

American Air Systems was started in 1982 by Don Potter and serves residential customers in Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties. The company continues to operate as a family owned business when he turned it over to his son, Lee Potter, in 2018.