KATHIES’ KORNER — Fun Being A Mom

I know there are also many “challenges” involved with raising children and being a “Mom,” but if you are a true, loving mom, you will know what to do or say in times of trouble and joy.

All children have different personalities, even in a family of multiple children.

I am so thankful that I have a husband with a “father’s heart,” who is very patient, compassionate and loving.

He never forgot when he was a teen, with all the growing pains to go along with family rules and boundaries. I must say, these things, saved both of our lives in years to come!

We had fun and enjoyed all the years of childhood, teens and continue to enjoy our adult children, grands and great-grands, WOW.

I credit God and His Word showing me how to be a Proverbs 31 woman, not perfect, but always pursuing and letting that Word grow in me by being available to my husband and children.

My favorite verse in Proverbs 31 is #25 – “She is clothed with strength and dignity and rejoices in the future.” And verse #28 – “Her children arise and call her blessed, her husband also and he praises her.”

My precious mother is in heaven, and I miss her, like crazy. She taught me so much about God, womanhood, motherhood, music, art, cooking and sewing. She taught me how important a sense-of-humor is, along with laughter with a free heart and caring about others.

May 9 this year is Mother’s Day, a day set aside to honor our mothers. Near or far, remember to send cards, presents or flowers from sweet daughters or sons. Phone calls are nice, and so is a meal if you’re close by.

Remember to have fun and have a happy Mothers Day.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com