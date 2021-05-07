May 7, 2021

Peter Andrew Trail

PAPD: $4K in crack seized, arrest made in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 3:47 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

The Port Arthur Narcotics and Guns Unit assisted by Port Arthur SWAT executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of 15th Street Friday for the possible discovery of crack cocaine.

Port Arthur Police released this photo of drugs seized from a Friday bust.

The house was occupied by 56-year-old Peter Andrew Trail, who was subsequently arrested for delivery of controlled substance penalty group 1.

Police said 36 grams of crack cocaine was seized.

This amount has an estimated street value of over $4,000, according to authorities.

