USA basketball invites Memorial grad to training camp

Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. has been selected to attend the USA Basketball U19 training camp to compete for a spot on the 2021 U19 FIBA World Cup Team.

The training camp will take place in Fort Worth June 17-28, and the competition will take place in Riga, Latvia in early July. Team USA will be coached by Jamie Dixon of Texas Christian University.

“We are very proud of Junior for earning this opportunity and being recognized as a member of this elite group,” Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol said . “To represent the United States playing basketball is a tremendous honor for him, our program and Louisiana Tech University.”

Lofton garnered several awards in his first season with the Bulldogs, including Third Team All-Conference USA, C-USA Freshman of the Year, C-USA All-Freshman and a member of the NIT All-Tournament Team.

The Port Arthur native became just the fourth Bulldog in program history to lead the team in scoring and rebounding as a freshman. He averaged 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while also leading the squad in blocks and ranking second in steals.

“It’s a big honor for me to be selected to compete for a spot on the USA Basketball team,” said Lofton. “It means a lot having the opportunity to play for my country.”

The FIBA U19 World Cup for men features the world’s top 19-year old and younger players and is conducted every other year.