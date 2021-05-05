Port Arthur Police: Roadway shooting wasn’t a random act

A shooting that injured two men while driving is likely not related to recent reported roadway shootings.

“Through preliminary investigation, the Port Arthur Police Department does not believe this is a random act,” PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry said.

Guedry said three men who live in Beaumont were in a vehicle when the shooting occurred at approximately 4:24 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found the shooting victims in a vehicle that pulled off the side of the road in the 5500 block of Memorial Boulevard.

The men were not familiar with the area they were in at the time, according to police. Both victims were initially brought to the same hospital and one of the men was seriously injured. Their current condition was not known as of Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened while the vehicle was traveling, but police do not believe it is related to other roadway shooting incidents.

Police said there is no suspect description information to share with the public at this point in the investigation.

On April 16, an Orange County area man called police to say he was being shot at while driving to work at 4:40 a.m. in the vicinity of Texas 73 near 25th Street.

PAPD stopped a suspect vehicle at Raceway on Memorial Boulevard where authorities said the driver was in legal possession of a firearm. The caller did not meet with officers, provide further details or allow officers to observe any damage/evidence to his vehicle. The driver was given a traffic citation and allowed to leave.

Those with information about this latest shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked a name and may be eligible for a cash reward. Make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.