May 4, 2021

  • 82°
Southeast Texas could experience bad weather Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service updates threat of severe storms for Southeast Texas

By PA News

Published 9:10 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The timing of the strong to severe storms has been adjusted today, delaying impact by a few hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather officials have updated Wednesday’s weather concerns.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a line of showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will move across east Texas late Tuesday morning and central Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.

The I-10 corridor or Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana and south central Louisiana will see less coverage of thunderstorms, and a smaller threat for severe storms.

Print Article