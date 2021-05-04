Mae Theriot Angelle, 88, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Mid- Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Nederland.

She was born on February 7, 1933 in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana to her parents, Lucien Theriot and Emeritte Bijeaux Theriot.

Mae has been a resident of Port Arthur since 1951. She was a devoted homemaker in raising her family along with her husband, Joseph.

Mae was a longtime member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Port Arthur as well as a member of the Altar Society.

She was a seamstress, worked on wedding gowns. Mae loved to decorate wedding cakes.

She was an exceptional cook, especially her dirty rice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her five siblings, Shirley Zerangue, Yuline Theriot, Anna Mae Angelle, Harris Theriot and Russell Theriot; her husband, Joseph Angelle.

Mae is survived by her two sons, Terry Angelle and Mark Angelle both of Port Arthur; her two grandchildren, Marissa Milligan and Stephen Angelle along with four great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her four sisters, Anna Lou Bernard of Carencro, Louisiana, Judy Doucet of St. Martinville, Louisiana, Suzanne Hebert of Lafayette, Louisiana, Barbara LeBlanc of Cecilia, Louisiana and her brother, Leroy Theriot of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9 AM till 11:30 AM with a Rosary to be prayed at 11:30 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Saturday at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church with Rev. Rodel Faller serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

Due to the Covid-19, all visitors are required to wear face mask or facial coverings while attending the visitation and services and practice social distancing.