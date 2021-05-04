Dana Kimey MacFarlane

Funeral services for Dana MacFarlane, 52 of Nacogdoches, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings with Rev. Wilburn Michalk and Rev. Robert Tiner officiating.

Burial will follow in the Giddings City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.

The family will be present for visitation Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Dana Lind Kimey was born on April 28, 1969 in La Grange, Texas, the daughter of Michael Kimey and Betty (Drosche) Kimey Remmers.

She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings.

Her confirmation verse was John 8: 31-32, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples.

Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Dana graduated from Giddings High School in 1987 where she played volleyball, ran track, and was an All-State basketball player.

She went on to play basketball at Baylor University.

Dana loved baking and had worked at Blue Horse Bakery in Nacogdoches.

She also had served as the camp manager at T Bar M Christian Camps & Retreats in New Braunfels.

She was a very creative person who enjoyed designing, painting, and landscaping.

Dana loved music and spending time at the river with family and friends. Being strong in her faith, she was always active in the churches she attended.

Dana passed away the afternoon of Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home in Nacogdoches following a battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Kimey, and her grandparents, George & Pauline Drosche and Milton & Shirley Kimey.

Dana is survived by her parents, Edgar “Junior” & Betty Remmers of Giddings; three daughters, Demi Payne of Nacogdoches, Blake MacFarlane of College Station, and MacKenzie MacFarlane of Nederland; one granddaughter, Charlee Taylor of Nacogdoches; her boyfriend, Gary Durrenberger of Brenham; two brothers, Jeff Kimey & his fiancé, Sabrina Moore of Giddings and Monty Kimey & Stacie Becker of Temple, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rodney Bage, Shane Drosche, Blake Farrell, John Hartranft, Logan McRae, and Jase Emmons.

Memorials may be made to the Ring the Bell Campaign at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 North Grimes, Street, Giddings, Texas 78942, Mosaic Church, 2214 North Pecan Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.