STEPHEN HEMELT: Sunday Funday kicks off summer effort geared toward Port Arthur children

Parents and children looking for positive entertainment options and stimulating activities this weekend and throughout the summer are invited to Sunday Funday Youth Edition from 2 to 6 p.m. at Gilham Circle Park in Port Arthur.

Founders Don and Toya Holloway of Victorious Youth Kings & Queens, along with Tieranny DeCuir and others, are organizing the free event geared for children ranging in age from 5 to 18.

DeCuir, a teacher at Abraham Lincoln Middle School, said the Holloways are originally from Port Arthur and share a desire to uplift local youth.

“We have really been working hard for this,” DeCuir said. “We have different visitors coming from Houston. We will also have different local organizations there offering dance studio and Port Arthur Little Titans sign-up. Parents can come and find out about different things they can get their kids involved in for this summer.”

There will be free food, including snow cones, an ice cream truck, moon walks, games, door prizes and more.

A scholarship presentation is also planned to award and recognize two Memorial High School seniors.

Other attractions include free haircuts, live entertainment and many youth organization vendor booths.

A punt, pass and kick competition is planned, and Victorious Youth Kings & Queens is signing up interested children between 7 and 18 for its summer mentoring series.

“I grew up in Port Arthur and have always focused on the youth,” DeCuir said. “We don’t have a lot of options out here for the youth. They can either go the right way or the wrong way, so I feel like it is my job and others’ jobs to help out youth and show them different things and the right way.”

This summer’s planned mentoring efforts include preparation lessons geared for girls and boys to help keep them on track throughout the summer.

“They are out of school and able to get into different things,” DeCuir said. “We want to keep them focused and on track while teaching different things about life, school and college. We really try to hit it hard during the summertime.”

Victorious Youth Kings & Queens organizers consider this weekend’s Sunday Funday the kickoff to their summer outreach.

DeCuir, a former business owner and city council candidate, said she enjoys serving her passion for youth outreach.

Other events planned Sunday include a live DJ, sack race and kickball.

All community children and families are welcome to attend.

