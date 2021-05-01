Registration ongoing for PA Education Foundation’s Pathway to Success Luncheon

Registration is underway for Port Arthur Education Foundation’s Pathway to Success Luncheon, which features keynote speakers from the education field and a United States congressman.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center on the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.

The last day to register is Monday (May 3).

Keynote speakers include Port Arthur Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie, LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard and U.S. Congressman Randy Weber.

The mission of the foundation is to enhance academic excellence in Port Arthur public schools by supporting innovative educational projects, according to information from the foundation.

For more information, contact Joe Tant, executive director at acct@portarthurtexas.com or call 409-963-1107.