April 30, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: April 19-25

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Friday, April 30, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 19 to April 25:

  • Roneka Campbell, 42, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jeremy Wiscaver, 43, driving while intoxicated
  • Elizabeth Schiwart, 42, public intoxication
  • Kevin Tran, 37, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jason Williams, 38, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance
  • Aldrian Booker, 34, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)
  • Ashley Green, 26, public intoxication
  • Vannessa McCord, 36, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jose Rivera Blas, 37, public intoxication
  • Kevin Turner, 47, public intoxication
  • Melissa Hall, 31, public intoxication

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 19 to April 25:

April 19

  • Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

April 20

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Port Neches Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and a person was arrested for public intoxication in the 900 block of Rue Beausoleil.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Forest Oak.

April 21

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Nall Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and a person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Holland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Merriman Street.

April 22

  • No reports

April 23

  • No reports

April 24

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported and a person was arrested for public intoxication.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Avenue B

April 25

  • Terroristic threat(s) was reported in the 2000 block of Sixth Street.
  • An information report was made in the 900 block of Montrose Drive.

 

