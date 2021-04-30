Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: April 19-25
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 19 to April 25:
- Roneka Campbell, 42, other agency warrant(s)
- Jeremy Wiscaver, 43, driving while intoxicated
- Elizabeth Schiwart, 42, public intoxication
- Kevin Tran, 37, other agency warrant(s)
- Jason Williams, 38, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance
- Aldrian Booker, 34, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)
- Ashley Green, 26, public intoxication
- Vannessa McCord, 36, other agency warrant(s)
- Jose Rivera Blas, 37, public intoxication
- Kevin Turner, 47, public intoxication
- Melissa Hall, 31, public intoxication
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 19 to April 25:
April 19
- Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1200 block of Washington Street.
April 20
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and a person was arrested for public intoxication in the 900 block of Rue Beausoleil.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Forest Oak.
April 21
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Nall Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and a person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Holland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Merriman Street.
April 22
- No reports
April 23
- No reports
April 24
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported and a person was arrested for public intoxication.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Avenue B
April 25
- Terroristic threat(s) was reported in the 2000 block of Sixth Street.
- An information report was made in the 900 block of Montrose Drive.
