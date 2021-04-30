Groves Police Department arrests and responses: April 21-27
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 21 to April 27:
April 21
- Laderian Patty, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Summer Jones, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Dryden.
- Amber Claunch, 30, was arrested for public intoxication and was issued a criminal trespass warning in the 5300 block of East Parkway.
- Forgery/fraud was reported in the 3400 block of Cleveland Avenue.
- A runaway was reported in the 3900 block of Milo Avenue.
April 22
- John Brooks, 33, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, interfering with emergency telephone call and assault in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Henry Barron, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
- An information report was taken at 25th Street and Main Avenue.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
April 23
- John Suddath, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Jackson Street.
- A criminal trespass earning was issued in the 5300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
April 24
- Damika Berry, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of East Parkway.
- Blake Stephson, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6900 block of Willow Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 4600 block of 4600 block of Lawndale Avenue.
April 25
- Ramiro Lares Aguilar, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2800 block of West Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Lackey Drive.
April 26
- Joseph Harrison, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, fleeing from a police officer, failure to display driver license, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2700 block of Taft Avenue.
- Royce Bennett, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Kyler Thomas, 26, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information, and warrants in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
- Mark Rodrigues, 56, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of 25th Street.
- Luis Alonzo, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
April 27
- Jennifer Lee, 61 was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Anthony English, 53, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Griffing Court.
- An aggravated assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 7200 block of Howe Street.
