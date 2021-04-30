Arrest made after woman shot, killed outside area home

A 24-year-old man was arrested following the fatal shooting of a local woman Thursday morning.

The Beaumont Police Department announced detectives obtained a murder warrant for Bradley Williams Thursday afternoon, and officers from BPD’s Special Assignment Unit took him into custody Thursday night.

Williams of Beaumont was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for the outstanding warrants and bonds totaling $1,000,000.

At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Beaumont Police responded to the 2500 block of McFaddin in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived they located a Hispanic female outside of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

Beaumont Police detectives initially announced they were looking for a person of interest named Bradley Konning (also known as Bradley Williams).

Police say he has a known history with the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.