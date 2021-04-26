PAPD: Port Arthur man arrested after armed robbery is no longer a suspect

A 65-year-old Port Arthur man arrested Monday about two hours after the robbery of a local game room is now no longer a suspect in the crime, according to information from Port Arthur police.

Officer Wendy Billiot said Michael Raney Charles was jailed on counts of aggravated robbery and outstanding warrants. However, two hours later, officers said he was not associated with the robbery.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to Golden Coin Game Room, 3900 Gulfway Drive, at approximately 10:21 a.m. Monday.

Preliminary investigation revealed a man with a handgun entered the business and demanded money from a person.

At approximately noon, Billiot said officers located Charles within a short distance of the game room and took him into custody without incident.

“Specific details as to what occurred during the robbery are not being released due to it being an active investigation,” Billiot said, adding no injuries were reported.

Police are not saying if there is just one suspect in the case or the location of where the accused was found.

An employee with the business declined to comment on the incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division is leading PAPD’s investigation.