RELIGION BRIEFS: Baptist church to celebrate pastor’s anniversary

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will continue a teaching series, “The Power of Praying For Your Adult Children,” during the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service brought by Kerri Ann Nash. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

God 1st Missionary Baptist Church, 201 E. 14th St., will celebrate the Rev. Donald R.A. Toussaint’s ninth year anniversary. The Rev. Terrance BillaFranco will be the speaker. For more information, call Josie Chatman at 409-350-8058.

