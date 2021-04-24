Port Arthur man indicted after high speed chase through Nederland

A Port Arthur man was indicted on four felony charges this week after reportedly leading police on a chase through Nederland before crashing into another car while in possession of meth and a sawed-off shotgun.

Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance following the Dec. 1, 2020, chase.

All four charges are third-degree felonies and punishable by 2-10 years in prison each.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Nederland police attempted a traffic stop on Bermudez at 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North 12th Street. The driver of the maroon Mercury 4-door car did not stop, instead accelerated and eventually entered Nederland Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The driver then ran a stop sign at Nederland Avenue and 21st Street, hitting a 2012 white Cadillac SUV that was entering the roadway, the document states.

The driver of the Cadillac reportedly suffered severe injuries in the crash, which included a sternal fracture and musculoskeletal bruising.

Bermudez broke his leg.

After both drivers were taken to the hospital, a search of the Mercury allegedly revealed a loaded 12-gague sawed-off shotgun and a bag of crystal meth.

As of Friday morning, Bermudez remained in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $237,500.