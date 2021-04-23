PHOTO FEATURE — Stephen F. Austin High demolition begins; see what’s next

PORT ACRES —Demolition of the former Stephen F. Austin High School began in Port Acres this week.

The demolition is part of the $195 million bond approved by voters in 2014.

The site will be rebuilt as the PAISD’s Newcomer Center and house international students that are new to the district to assist them with their transition into the American K-12 school system.

The site will also contain the Port Arthur Alternative Center, a program for expectant mothers and adult education.