April 21, 2021

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres

Published 9:25 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

PORT ACRES — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a burglary last week.

A burglary occurred sometime during the overnight hours between April 15 and 16 at the Jefferson County Precinct 3 Barn, located in the 5700 block of Jade Avenue in Port Arthur.

Two conex buildings and a bay were burglarized.

The below listed items were stolen:

  • An 18’ black Perkins Lowboy with a ramp held up by Gorilla Lifts. It also has a rectangle cage on the front of the trailer
  • Two red Ferris brand IS3200 61 inch zero turn mowers
  • Six Waguyama brand weed eaters
  • Two red Yamaha Weedeaters
  • Three red Waguyama pole saws
  • Two yellow Stihl Chainsaws
  • Three Orange Stihl large backpack style blowers

If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), 833tips.com or download the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.

