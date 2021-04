SEE THE LOCATIONS: Entergy plans Port Arthur outages Wednesday night

Entergy will conduct an outage today (April 21) from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. to repair damaged equipment.

Should you have any questions, please contact 1-800-Entergy.

The outage will impact your following locations:

900 PROCTER ST PORT ARTHUR

325 DALLAS AVE PORT ARTHUR

320 AUSTIN AVE PORT ARTHUR

344 PROCTER ST PORT ARTHUR

300 PROCTER ST TRANSIT TERMINAL

401 4TH ST PARKING LOT PORT ARTHUR

444 4TH ST PORT ARTHUR

448 LAKESHORE DR BOATDOCK @ CHALL PORT

320 DALLAS AVE BUILDING PORT ARTHUR

201 4TH ST PORT ARTHUR

800 PROCTER ST PORT ARTHUR

600A PROCTER ST PORT ARTHUR

400 BEAUMONT AVE PORT ARTHUR

400 WACO AVE PORT ARTHUR

501 PROCTER ST PORT ARTHUR

320 HOUSTON AVE PORT ARTHUR

101 LAKESHORE DR PORT ARTHUR

1445 PROCTER ST PORT ARTHUR

500 PROCTER ST PORT ARTHUR

700 PROCTER ST PORT ARTHUR