Nederland Police Department arrests: April 12-18
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals between April 12 and April 18:
- Claudia Hebert, 43, Driving While Intoxicated
- Eldridge Robinson Jr., 44, warrant other agency
- Isom Brown, 46, Nederland warrants
- Richard Dilworth, 36, injury to an elderly person
- Jose Vega, 18, evading arrest with a vehicle
- Melchor Mucun-Xante, 19, Driving While Intoxicated
- Nhan Nguyen, 38, warrant other agency
- Jeremy Moore, 33, warrant other agency
- Alejandro Perez, 27, warrant other agency
- James McKinney, 38, Nederland warrants
- Lance Matthews, 51, Driving While Intoxicated -3rd or More
- Jonathan Rayford, 21, warrant other agency
- Alexis Castillo, 35, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between April 12 and April 18:
April 12
- A complainant reported a death in the 600 block of S 37th Street.
- A complainant reported a failure to stop and give information in the 2300 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported a death in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A complainant reported a burglary of a building in the 1400 block of S 21st Street.
- A complainant reported harassment in the 2400 block of Avenue E.
April 13
- A complainant reported a death in the 1200 block of N 17th Street.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 2800 block of Highway 365.
- Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Officer found a subject in possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of Highway 365.
April 14
- A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
- A complainant reported a death in the 600 block of N 27th Street.
- A complainant reported an assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- A complainant reported an assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- A complainant reported a burglary of a habitation in the 2100 block of Avenue C.
- Arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 900 block of S 27th Street.
- Arrest of a subject for injury to an elderly person in the 3000 block of Highway 365.
April 15
- Arrest of a subject for evading arrest using a vehicle in the 100 block of Twin City Highway.
- Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of N Highway 69.
- A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 600 block of S 5th Street.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 3600 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported theft in the 1300 block of S 16th Street.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
April 16
- A complainant reported to Officer Bell assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief near S 29th Street and Avenue D.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8200 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
- A subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of South 2 ½ Street.
April 17
- Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
- Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated-3rd or more in the 300 block of S 5th Street.
April 18
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 1700 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported a death in the 200 block of S 2nd Street.
- A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 2700 block of Gary.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Memorial Highway.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
You Might Like
PHOTO — Early voting begins in Port Arthur, rest of Jefferson County
A woman walks past candidate signs outside the Jefferson County Sub-courthouse in Port Arthur on Tuesday. Early voting in a... read more