April 20, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: April 12-18

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 12 to April 18:

  • Mason Presley, 25, other agency warrant(s)
  • Colby Dixon, 18, disorderly conduct
  • Michael Juneau, 61, driving while intoxicated
  • Chase Thomas, 34, other agency warrant(s)
  • Victor Leon, 28, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 12 to April 18:

April 12

  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 900 block of Block St.

April 13

  • No reports.

April 14

  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1200 block of Montrose.

April 15

  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Grigsby.
  • Officer arrested a subject for disorderly conduct in the intersection of Magnolia and Merriman.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 500 block of Gist.

Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Nall.

April 16

  • Officer investigated a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Nall.
  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 100 block of Magnolia.

April 17

  • No reports.

April 18

  • Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest/transport in the 100 block of E. Port Neches Ave.
