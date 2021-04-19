Nederland coach Monte Barrow receives ring after being named Bum Phillips COY

The National Football Foundation named Nederland head football coach Monte Barrow the Bum Phillips Coach of the Year Monday.

The presentation was held at the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

Wade Phillips, Super Bowl-winning assistant coach and son of the late Bum Phillips, presented Barrow with a ring.

Barrow said the honor will forever signify his team’s special season.

“I wish I could take a piece of this ring and give it to each of those kids and coaches,” Barrow said.

Barrow led the Bulldogs to a 9-3 record, a District 21-5A co-championship and a spot in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

In the final game of the district season, the Bulldogs defeated Crosby, who went on to play in the 5A state championship game in Dallas.

The Bulldogs shutout Houston Sterling in the first round of the playoffs, and then defeated Pine Tree 34-21 in the area round.

The Bulldogs’ season ended in the third round with a loss to Fort Bend Marshall.

