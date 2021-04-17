Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: April 5-11
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 5 to April 11:
- Jacob Degeyter, 36, public intoxication
- Austin Bartz, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Elizabeth Schiwart, 42, public intoxication
- Jeremy Wiscaver, 43, public intoxication
- Dylon McGuire, 20, other agency warrant(s)
- Michael Marshall, 48, ran stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility
- Stoney LeBlanc, 22, Port Neches traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 5 to April 11:
April 5
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Lee.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
April 6
- A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Nall.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2100 block of Nall.
- Two people were each arrested for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Nall.
April 7
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.
- Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.
April 8
- A person was arrested for running a stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility in the 100 block of Grigsby.
April 9
- Terroristic threats were reported in the 900 block of Montrose.
- A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Marion and Ave. B.
April 10
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Eugene.
April 11
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 3100 block of Summit.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of 8th St.
- Officer investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Grigsby.
- Officer investigated a report of driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Nall.
