April 17, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: April 5-11

By Monique Batson

Published 12:13 am Saturday, April 17, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 5 to April 11:

  • Jacob Degeyter, 36, public intoxication
  • Austin Bartz, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Elizabeth Schiwart, 42, public intoxication
  • Jeremy Wiscaver, 43, public intoxication
  • Dylon McGuire, 20, other agency warrant(s)
  • Michael Marshall, 48, ran stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility
  • Stoney LeBlanc, 22, Port Neches traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 5 to April 11:

April 5

    • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Lee.
    • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Port Neches Avenue.
    • An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.
    • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of East Port Neches Avenue.

April 6

  • A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Nall.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2100 block of Nall.
  • Two people were each arrested for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Nall.

April 7

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.
  • Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.

April 8

  • A person was arrested for running a stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility in the 100 block of Grigsby.

April 9

  • Terroristic threats were reported in the 900 block of Montrose.
  • A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Marion and Ave. B.

April 10

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Eugene.

April 11

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 3100 block of Summit.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of 8th St.
  • Officer investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Grigsby.
  • Officer investigated a report of driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Nall.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

