Ramon “Butch” Eugene Hass, 70, of Humble, Texas passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Memorial Hermann North East Hospital in Humble.

He was born on December 28, 1950 in Lancaster, Ohio to his parents, Melvin Eugene Hass and Betty Marteena Black Hass.

Butch served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a longtime resident of Port Arthur before moving to Humble 5 years ago.

Butch was a Master Electrician out of the Local IBEW.

He retired from the City of Port Arthur as Electrical Inspector after 16 years of service.

He was currently employed as an Electrical inspector for the Houston Airport system (Bush, Hobby and Ellington Field).

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Butch is survived by his children, Killey Hays and her husband , Mark of Nederland, Summer Eades and her husband, Ashley of Sumrall, Mississippi, Mark Shahan and his wife, Heather of Beaufort, North Carolina along with 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Robin Voris of Lancaster, Ohio, Naomi Phillips and her husband, John of Rushville, Ohio; his two brothers, Russell Hass of Greenville, North Carolina, Roger Hass and his wife, Mary of Palm Bay, Florida as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from Noon until 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. Service to honor Butch’s life will be celebrated at 2:00 PM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson.

Due to Covid-19 all visitors are required to wear face mask or facial coverings and practice social distancing.