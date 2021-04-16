National Weather Service details concerns for Southeast Texas severe thunderstorms

There continues to be a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for Southeast Texas, the National Weather Service announced Friday morning.

“While we do see some showers across the area right now, there will be another round of showers and thunderstorms, starting later (Friday) afternoon and continuing through (Friday) night,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Weather officials are more worried about Louisiana or travelers headed that way.

The risk for flash flooding has increased for parts of central Louisiana and south central Louisiana, where there is a moderate risk for excessive rainfall.