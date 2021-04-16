Mr. Harrison Hill Sr. was born April 18, 1925 to the late Louis Hill Jr. and Virginia Jones Hill in New Iberia, LA.

He passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at his home.

He was a resident of Port Arthur for 75 years and a graduate of Lincoln High Adult School.

Harrison served his country as a WWII Army veteran and retired from Gulf Oil Refinery with 38 years of service.

He along with his wife Daisy Broussard Hill (deceased), owned Hilltop Grocery Store.

Harrison was of the catholic faith, having served at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (1949 – 1965), St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church (1965 – 1975) and currently a member of St. Theresa The Little Flower Catholic Church (1975 – 2021). His community affiliations were the Valero Advisory Board and Concerned Citizens of Montrose.

Harrison is survived by his children, Judy Pickens (Herman), Clinton Hill, Theresa Hill, Jasline Sebile, Harrison Hill, Jr., and Timothy Hill; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Christian Wake will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at St. Theresa The Little Flower Catholic Church, 6412 Garnet Ave., Port Arthur, TX.

Entombment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.