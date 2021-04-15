On the morning of Friday, April 9, 2021, James Hammond, Jr. was called to his heavenly home.

Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Barnes Memorial United Methodist Church, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9am until service time.

Private Interment will be Monday, April 19, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.