Special election, filing schedule approved for Nederland City Council

NEDERLAND — Election filing has begun to the fill the unexpired Ward 3 term on the Nederland City Council.

Emmett Hollier resigned from the seat when he filed to run for Jefferson County Commissioners Precinct 2.

The Ward 3 term ends in May of 2023 and the city council approved a special election and filing schedule this week. Hollier will continue to represent the position until a new candidate is elected.

The special election is July 24, and the filing period runs through May 24.

Qualifications to serve on the Nederland City Council:

Citizen of the United States and a qualified voter in Texas;

Resided for at least a year prior to the election date within the corporate limits of the Nederland

Resided for at least a year prior to the election date within the boundaries of the ward 3

Not indebted to the City when taking office

In other city business, City Manager Chris Duque said he and Mayor Don Albanese feel comfortable announcing Nederland will host the National Day of Prayer in front of city hall at 7:30 a.m. May 6.

Duque said the city has been it touch with three local church leaders who feel comfortable participating.

“Because of COVID-19, we are holding everything outside,” he said. “Refreshments, everything, will be outside.”

Socially distanced chairs will be provided so attendees can sit down and enjoy refreshments outside after the prayer is done.

The event is open to the community.

When the city council meets April 26, more discussion is planned about easing citywide COVID protocols, including the possible elimination of daily COVID testing result announcements.