Rushie Thomas-Floyd entered the world on March 9, 1939 in El Dorado, Arkansas, second born to Ben and Darlean Cotton.

She resided in Port Arthur for 71 years and was a faithful member of Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall.

She was the family matriarch and passed from this earthly world on April 6, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She will truly be missed.

Rushie’ s educational endeavors included obtaining her GED and attending Lamar University to attain her insurance license.

Subsequently, joined McElroy Life Insurance Agency where she worked tirelessly serving clients in the Golden Triangle for 20 plus years.

On January 30 ,1967, she married the love of her life, Arthur “Bo” Thomas, until his passing on July 15, 1978.

The two bore six offspring, however, they raised eight beautiful children together.

Following this union, she married James R. Floyd, on April 17, 1994 until his death on June 29, 2009.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ben and Darlean Cotton-Fontenot, her brother Luther, eldest son Richard D. Cotton, and two grandsons Shedrick and Steven Cotton.

She leaves to cherish her memories, seven children, Anetrieous Ponder of Oakland, CA; Rhielovah Wynn of Port Arthur, TX; Marietta Willis of Richmond, TX; Temorror T. Link (Edwin) of Baton Rouge, LA; Ledetria T. Beaudoin (Andre) of Upper Marlboro, MD; Arthur “Bo” Thomas III (Angela) of Port Arthur, TX; and Frank R. Thomas of Richmond, TX; 22 grandchildren, Bradley Robertson (Zera) of North Carolina, Courtney and Tramell Ponder of Oakland, CA, Rushie T. Cotton of Fremont, CA, Dexter and Lauren Willis of Houston, TX, Ashley T. Dyer (Glancy), Brittney Guess, Erin, Erica and Edwin Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA, Chanel A. Beaudoin of Upper Marlboro, MD and Chelsea A. Beaudoin of Houston, TX, Antonio J. Thomas, Amber T. Lee (Trevares), Arthur Thomas, IV, Jerimiah Thomas of Austin, TX and Cassidy Thomas of Houston, TX, Trinity Morgan and Shasa Thomas of San Antonio; and a whole host of great, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 09, 2021, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.