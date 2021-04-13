Hilda Mae Johnson Kincade
Hilda Mae Johnson Kincade, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on March 31, 2021.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Port Arthur. Hilda was born to the late Julius and Clara Bell Johnson on July 28, 1944.
She was a member of St. John Catholic Church.
Hilda was a 1962 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Lamar University of Port Arthur, from which she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology.
Hilda began employment at St. Mary’s Hospital for 15 years as a Phlebotomist, and went on and worked at Renaissance Hospital where she retired in 2013.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents Julius and Clara Bell Johnson; her son Heron Kincade Sr.; two brothers, Gilbert and Wilbert Johnson; one sister, Arlene Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memories two children, Sharon Kincade and Kacy Kincade, of Port Arthur, TX; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.
Gardner J. Clark Jr.
Gardner J. Clark Jr., 97, of Orange, Texas passed away peacefully at his son’s home in California. Born in Port... read more