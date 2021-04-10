Nome motorist killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday on FM 1406 in Jefferson County

At approximately 4:15p.m. Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to single vehicle crash on FM 1406, near mile marker 454, in Jefferson County.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound on FM 1406.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Dodge pickup truck was attempting to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone.

As the Dodge entered a curve and began to pass, the driver met an oncoming vehicle.

To avoid a head-on collision, the driver of the Dodge veered to the right and traveled off the roadway.

In an attempt to get the vehicle back onto the road, the driver over-corrected and lost control.

The vehicle traveled back across northbound and southbound traffic lanes of FM 1406 and continued off the road.

The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

The driver, a 27-year-old Dalton William Horn of Nome was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Travis McCall at the scene.

Horn was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.