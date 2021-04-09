Weather Service details threat of winds, hail and tornadoes

The National Weather Service is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms late Friday night into Saturday morning.

The highest threat areas are central Louisiana and south central Louisiana, between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

The threat may extend further west into southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana.

“It depends on where the storms develop later this afternoon and evening,” Erickson said. “The further west they develop, the better chance of SE TX and SW LA seeing some storms.”