Port Arthur Police hope to make online reporting easy, accessible for community

Port Arthur Police will join other departments across the state in allowing for online reporting of certain misdemeanors.

The online reporting program can be used for incidents such as lost property like cell pones, private property accidents and barking dog complaints.

The program should also prove useful in situations where a police report is required, such as for insurance purposes or when there is no suspect.

“Several departments around the state are going this,” Police Chief Tim Duriso said. “We try to be a progressive police department and make it easy for citizens to report certain, non-emergency crimes.”

Individuals will be able to make the report online and once completed, it will be reviewed by a supervisor and followed up by a detective when necessary.

Reports that are not police-related, such as animal complaints, will be forwarded to the appropriate department.

There are a wide range of options available for the program to be customized to PAPD’s specific needs, and department leaders are considering what options would best serve citizens.

The program allows a person to make a report when it is most convenient for them and from virtually anywhere — home or office.

Photos and receipts can be uploaded and attached to the report as well.

Duriso said the program would be monitored daily and forwarded to where the case needs to go. From there a detective would look to see if there are any trends or follow-ups needed.

The program will be easy for users and be in multiple languages, he said.

A launch date is not available at this time as officials are searching for the right company for the program.

Currently, Beaumont Police Department, Houston Police Department, Waco Police Department, Plano Police Department, Irving Police Department and San Marcos Police Department are just some of the departments across the state that use a some version of the program.

Once activated, individuals will be able to the police department’s website and submit their information.

The site is located portarthurtx.gov/394/Police-Department.