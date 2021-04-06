Mr. Joseph Bertrand Melancon, Sr. of Port Arthur passed away Friday morning, March 26, 2021 in his home.

A native of Sunset, Louisiana. Joseph was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 52 years and retired from Chevron after 25 years.

He was a member of West Groves Church of Christ.

A Wake is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Funeral Service will be private.