Joseph Bertrand Melancon Sr.
Mr. Joseph Bertrand Melancon, Sr. of Port Arthur passed away Friday morning, March 26, 2021 in his home.
A native of Sunset, Louisiana. Joseph was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 52 years and retired from Chevron after 25 years.
He was a member of West Groves Church of Christ.
A Wake is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.
Funeral Service will be private.
