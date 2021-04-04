Sunday gunfire sends 4 to hospital; police arrest suspected shooter

Beaumont Police Department officers responded to 6035 S. Martin Luther King Parkway in reference to a shooting victim at 3:17 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch advised there were four individuals who had been wounded.

Upon arrival, officers located the four victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. Beaumont EMS arrived and brought all the victims to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth for medical treatment.

Witnesses stated there were numerous disturbances in the parking lot later leading to the suspect firing rounds from his vehicle into the crowd.

The suspect then left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Officers were able to obtain a vehicle description and later located the vehicle in the 3900 block of Steelton.

At this time, the suspects were located and taken into custody. They were taken to the station to speak with detectives.

Through the investigation, Detectives were able to identify the shooter as Jose Francisco Rocha Ortiz, 23, from Beaumont.

Ortiz was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked on four accounts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is still on-going.