Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 22-28

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Friday, April 2, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individual from March 22 to March 28:

  • Stephanie Patton, 34, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 22 to March 28

March 22

  • No reports.

March 23

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of 10th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Sixth Street.

March 24

  • No reports.

March 25

  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 14th Street.

March 26

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1200 block of Port Neches Avenue.

March 27

  • An assault was reported in the 900 block of Dallas.

March 28

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Llano Street and Gulf Avenue.
