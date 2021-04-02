Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 22-28
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individual from March 22 to March 28:
- Stephanie Patton, 34, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 22 to March 28
March 22
- No reports.
March 23
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of 10th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Sixth Street.
March 24
- No reports.
March 25
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 14th Street.
March 26
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1200 block of Port Neches Avenue.
March 27
- An assault was reported in the 900 block of Dallas.
March 28
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Llano Street and Gulf Avenue.
You Might Like
See where & for how much you can purchase Riverpasses for the Port Neches RiverFest
PORT NECHES — Returning this year after a 2020 COVID closedown, Riverpasses for the Port Neches RiverFest are now on... read more