April 2, 2021

(Monique Batson/The News)

PHOTOS — Port Arthur first responders honor Trooper Chad Walker

By Monique Batson

Published 12:13 am Friday, April 2, 2021

Port Arthur Police and Fire departments join Thursday to honor DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who died following a traffic stop shooting last week near Mexia. Gov. Greg Abbott requested all Texas law enforcement agencies turn on their flashing lights at 1 p.m. in Walker’s memory.

