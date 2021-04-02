Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 22 to March 28:
- Joshua Hinson, 34, warrant other agency
- Shally Gabbard, 53, public intoxication
- Dandre Boutte, 20, evading arrest/detention, warrant other agency
- Ray Savant, 30, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more
- Treyveon Franklin, 22, warrant other agency
- Robert Labure, 40, warrant other agency
- Jesse Distefano, 36, criminal trespass
- Austin St. Cyr, 26, driving while intoxicated
- Christian Moore, 24, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Aaron Kavanaugh, 42, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Khadeem Charles, 26, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 22 to March 28:
March 22
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of South 15th Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of South U.S 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
- An indecent assault (a person reportedly spat on another person) was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.
March 23
- A death was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
- Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported in the 200 block of South 15th Street.
- Terroristic threat-family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of 27th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of 27th Street.
March 24
- A death was reported in the 600 block of S 6th Street.
- Terroristic threat-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Tipps Drive.
- Found property was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of North 13th Street.
- A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention and another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 12th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Gary Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -3rd or more in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
March 25
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
- An officer received information in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 200 block of South 27th Street.
March 26
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue G.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Canal Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1501 South 29th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.
- A runaway was reported in the 1500 block of Detroit Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Gary Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 33rd Street.
March 27
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Memorial Freeway.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer received information in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Helena Avenue.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
March 28
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of Helena Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Helena Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 17th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of 10th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
You Might Like
PHOTOS — Port Arthur first responders honor Trooper Chad Walker
Port Arthur Police and Fire departments join Thursday to honor DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who died following a traffic stop... read more