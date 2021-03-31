SPEED TO BURN: Memorial grad blazes in 40-yard dash at LSU pro day

The LSU Tigers held their pro day for scouts to check out potential NFL prospects for the upcoming draft.

Memorial graduate Kary Vincent Jr., who played defensive back for the Tigers, ran a 40-yard dash of 4.33 seconds this morning in front of representatives of all 32 NFL teams.

The time beat out fellow highly rated Tigers, like receivers Terrace Marshall and presumptive top-10 pick Ja’Marr Chase, who both ran a 4.38.

Wide receiver Racey McMath was the closest to Vincent’s time with a 4.34.

The NFL draft is scheduled to take place April 29 – May 1.