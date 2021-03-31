Regional vaccine hub closing; individual government entities take lead

A regional network of local governments that began in Southeast Texas to help administer COVID-19 vaccines is no more.

The Regional Emergency Operation Center hub has closed, Jefferson County Tax Assessor/Collector Allison Nathan Getz announced in a release on Wednesday.

The vaccine center in Port Arthur at the Bob Bowers Civic Center will remain open.

“Going forward, vaccine doses will be requested and delivered to each jurisdiction directly from the state,” Getz said. “The goal of the hub was to request mass doses when vaccines were difficult to locate. Now, with the readiness of those vaccines, a hub is no longer necessary.”

For information regarding amounts of doses, Getz said local residents should contact each entity individually as allocations may be different.

Citizens can still register for a vaccine shot at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov.