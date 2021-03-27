Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 15-21
Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from March 15 to March 21
- Jason Jagneaux, 25, other agency warrant(s)
- Rigmaiden, 26, fail to identify giving false/suspicious information and other agency warrant(s)
- Jeremy Degeyter, 36, public intoxication
- Jason Balsamo, 43, other agency warrant(s)
- Samantha Hill, 23, driving while intoxicated.
- Espinosa, 47, criminal trespassing
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from March 15 to March 21
March 15
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Montrose.
March 16
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and fail to identify giving false/fictitious information in the intersection of Merriman and Bella Vita Street.
March 17
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall Street.
- An officer investigated a report of driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Johnson Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 700 block of Lee Street.
March 18
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Baker Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2300 block of Seventh Street.
March 19
- An assault was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue.
March 20
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose Street.
- a person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 1000 block of Montgomery Street.
March 21
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Second Street.
