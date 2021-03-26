Nederland Babe Ruth Baseball League sign-up on Saturday

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Babe Ruth Baseball League is holding the final registration for 13- to 15-year-olds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Advance Auto on Nederland Avenue.

Anyone new to the league must bring a birth certificate.

All returning players must register.

Players living in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Chamber counties are eligible to participate.

For questions, call 409-727-2207 or 409-718-0118.