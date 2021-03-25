Altercation explodes into shooting at fireworks stand

BEVIL OAKS — A shooting occurred at the intersection of Highway 105 and Sweetgum in the parking lot of the fireworks stand at 11:36 a.m. Thursday, police said.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation was a family disturbance involving two adult females.

The verbal disturbance took a turn when one of the females exited her vehicle and shot the other female through the driver’s window, police said.

There were two other people in the car with the victim at the time of the shooting. They drove her directly to the hospital, where she was treated and is expected to be released.

The shooter fled the scene and was last seen on Highway 105 heading to Beaumont.

JCSO Detectives have taken statements from witnesses and has the shooter identified.

This case is under investigation and no names will be released at this time, police said.