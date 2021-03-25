Alonzo Ozuna Zarate, 87, of Port Neches, Texas ascended the ladder of Eternal Life on Sunday, March 21, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born June 30, 1933, in Buckeye, Texas, to Maria and Gregorio Zarate.

Alonzo had a unique family and was the tenth of seventeen children.

He was a hard worker at a very young age and even helped to raise his younger siblings.

He became a true cowboy as a young adult riding broncos in rodeos and was a rough and tough cowboy all of his life.

Alonzo’s love for his horses, cattle, pigs, goats, chickens, and guinea hens was captured throughout his life on his ten acres of land, which was very near and dear to his heart for over fifty years.

One of his favorite passtimes was riding horseback with his wife along the creek bank.

Alonzo was also an exceptional cook.

He was notorious to all who knew him for his delicious meals he prepared, large or small.

He loved to barbeque, and he catered many events throughout his life.

He never let anyone go hungry and was very generous making sure that everyone had plenty.

Alonzo, known as the Pitmaster Legend, was also known for his famous beans and cracklins that he sold at Moak’s Meat Market in Groves, Texas in the early 1980’s.

The morals and values that Alonzo instilled in his three girls at a very young age helped to mold them into the women they are today.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice for treating Alonzo with great dignity and excellent care.

A special thanks goes out to nurses Jana, Victor, Natasha, Mrs. Hope, and Mrs. Phyllis.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Betty Zarate, of Port Neches, Texas; daughters, Heidi Millard and husband, Bryan, of Kountze, Texas; Rachel LeBlanc and husband, Brock, of Bridge City, Texas; and Amy Jacquo-Zarate and wife, April, of San Antonio; grandchildren, Taylor LeBlanc; Michael Millard; Gabby LeBlanc; Landon Millard; and Emory LeBlanc; siblings, Julian Zarate; George Zarate; Phil Zarate; Joyce Cantu; Mary Escobar; Natalia Valadez; and Emilio Zarate; and his beloved dog, Ginger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Gregorio Zarate; son, Michael Steven Zarate; and siblings, Marcelo; Lupe; Carmel; Amanda Gonzalez; Rosendo; Margaret Parrado; Paula Zarate; Hope Villareal; and Thomas Zarate.

A gathering of Mr. Zarate’s family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with his funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12 th Street, Nederland.

His interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland.

Memorial contributions may also be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 North Main Street, Suite 2, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

