Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

PORT NECHES — Kim Hoyt has been named site director for Indorama Ventures’ integrated oxides and derivatives plant in Port Neches.

As site director, Hoyt will drive Indorama’s internal initiatives to improve operational excellence and capabilities, in addition to ensuring the safety and compliance of the Port Neches operations site.

Prior to the promotion, Hoyt served as the lead project management officer, where she led several improvement projects across the Port Neches site.

With more than 33 years of industry experience working with Indorama, Huntsman and Texaco Chemical, she has demonstrated leadership and delivered continued success in her past roles, according to Indorama Ventures.

Alastair Port, president and COO of Integrated Oxides and Derivatives, Indorama Ventures, said he is confident Hoyt would continue delivering world class safety and operational performance in Port Neches.

“We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment while continuously offering career opportunities to our talented team members, and we believe Kim is the best person to usher in this new era for IOD and PNO,” Port said.

Hoyt first joined the Port Neches team in 1998 as an operations superintendent and went on to serve in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility.

During her time at Port Neches, Hoyt has been instrumental in leading several site-wide initiatives to improve environmental health and safety performance, operational and equipment effectiveness, implementing new technologies and software applications, driving work-flow improvements, and reducing site costs.

“Stepping into this new role is a challenge that I am looking forward to taking on and with the roles and experience I have had at the site over the years, I know I’m well suited for the job,” Hoyt said. “I call the Golden Triangle home and will remain committed to ensuring safe and reliable operations for our team and community.”

Hoyt is a chemical engineer and earned her bachelor’s degree from Ohio State

Indorama Ventures Integrated Oxides & Derivatives is a chemical intermediates and surfactants producer with a range of products in growth markets such as home and personal care, agrochemicals, oilfield technologies, fuel and lube additives and more.