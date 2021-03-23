Ms. Carolyn Milo Armstrong “MAMA”, 76 peacefully transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home on March 19, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX with her family at her bedside.

She was born July 10, 1944 to the late Cleveland Milo Sr. and Juanita Milo.

Carolyn was baptized at an early age.

She was a member of First Sixth Street Baptist Church where she served as an active member of the Hannah Circle.

She also was a 1962 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Carolyn retired from St. Mary’s Hospital as a nurse and later worked as a private duty nurse.

After receiving grandchildren, she spent her precious time sitting home taking care of them until sickness fell upon her.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Robert Armstrong Sr., parents, brothers; Cleveland Milo Jr. and Charles Milo; granddaughter Shannon Remo and niece Pamela Stills.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Deidra Armstrong Bell (Bernard)ofa Beaumont, TX, LaKisha Armstrong of Port Arthur, TX; three sons, Terry Milo of Mesquite, TX, Gerald Armstrong and Robert Armstrong Jr. (Tonya) of Port Arthur, TX; five sisters, Betty Milo Stills, Joyce Ann Milo, Deloris Milo Levy (Roy) all of Port Arthur, TX, Linda Milo Newsome of Missouri City, TX and Joyce Marie Johnson of Austin, TX; two brothers, Kenneth Milo Sr. (Janice) of Port Arthur, TX, and Derrell Skillman (Janice) of Converse, TX; one Godchild, Jarrell Williams of Houston, TX; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren who loved her dearly and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Mid Jefferson Extend Care and Respiratory Department, Gabriel Funeral Home and those who stood by us in our time of bereavement.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on March 26, 2021 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church-548 Lincoln, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial park.