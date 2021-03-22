YMCA blood donation event planned in Port Arthur; all types needed
A blood donation Tuesday in Port Arthur provides a needed supply that officials say has grown scarce and nets the donor a sweet, new T-shirt.
Tiffany Ybarra with LifeShare Blood Center said blood donations have dropped in the last five days and officials are not sure why.
“All blood types are needed right now,” Ybarra said.
The blood drive is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (March 23) at YMCA of Southeast Texas, 6760 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.
Those who donate receive a “Bee Kind” T-shirt while supplies last.
